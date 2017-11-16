Have Complete Faith in the System, People of This Country: Aditi Rao Hydari On Padmavati Row

: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays a pivotal role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Padmavati, says we should be proud of the filmmaker and give him space to create "the amazing work"."There is no fear and one shouldn't be scared either because I think this is a democratic country and everybody should be allowed to make films they want to make," said Aditi on the "Padmavati" controversy at the screening of film 'Tumhari Sulu' on Wednesday."We should be proud of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He is a great filmmaker (but) instead of being proud of him, we are forcing him to defend himself and his film. I think that is very sad," she added.Aditi also feels that one should be proud of the fact that artists like Bhansali make such beautiful movies."We are so lucky to have such amazing artists in our country. We should value them and give them the space to create the amazing work that they create instead of making it so difficult for them."We put them through so much and we try to oppress them despite that, they are so amazing and passionate. They continue to make these films and art that they are so passionate about. I think we should support them," added the actress.Karni Sena is demanding ban on the film but Aditi is confident that the movie will release."Film will definitely release. I have complete faith in the system and the people of this country. People are spreading rumors about the film saying it has this or that but there is nothing like that in the film," said the "Bhoomi" actress.Padmavati features Deepika Padukone in the title role as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji with Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles.The film is scheduled for release on December 1.