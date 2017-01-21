Have A Huge Amount of Respect For Salman; Glad He's My Friend: SRK

The much-awaited episode of Bigg Boss 10 which will be aired tonight will once again bring the much loved jodi of Bollywood - Karan Arjun - together on the show. And much like the previous season, the TRPs of the show will see a huge spurt. Ever since the so-called ‘rivals’ Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have made headlines, courtesy their much-needed reconciliation, they have taken to stage, events and shows at multiple occasions. While we have already seen the stars take jabs (in fun) at each other and speak in a fun way about what had happened between them in the past, the Bigg Boss episode will bring out a lot more than their bromance.

From Shah Rukh Khan entering the house to give secret task to disbelieving contestants to the two superstars enacting the iconic scene from Deewar, they did it all.

In an exclusive interaction with CNN-news18, the two spoke about how they look back at their friendship, their views on doing a film together, the avatar of each other they like the most, and a lot more.

On being asked if the viewers can expect to see both in a film together again, SRK said, "Whenever we get together we try to have fun. Some of it is scripted, some of it impromptu." Salman said, "Most of it is comes out at the moment."

But is there a possibility of the two coming in a film together that would be a big blockbuster?

While Salman said, ""Ya, there is. He's been gracious enough to do a small cameo in Tubelight. So the big hit you talk about will be that." Shah Rukh Khan quipped, I'll take all the credit for it."

Not just this, the special episode will see the judges of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa including Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Karan Johar and Ganesh Hegde grooving along with the two stars. The dancing reality show is coming to an end with its grand finale just around the corner.