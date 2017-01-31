Have No Grudges Against Lopamudra Raut, Says Bani Judge

Lonavala: Bani Judge, a popular video jockey and first runner-up of Bigg Boss 10, said she does not hold any grudges against co-contestant Lopamudra Raut, who secured the third spot in the reality TV show.

"I have no grudges against her (Lopamudra Raut). We are two different people. I don't know if we are going to be friends in future, but in the last two days of the show, we spent a lot of time together and had conversations."

"It is all easy between us. The industry is small and I am sure someday we will meet and laugh at the fights that we had during the show," Bani told IANS here.

Bani and Lopamudra had quite an uneasy relationship throughout the show and the rivalry took an ugly turn during a task.

Bani was one of the strongest and popular participants of the show.

Asked if not winning the game made her feel sad, she said: "I think all of us were deserving. Becoming top two or top one is nothing, but a numbers game and statistics. I feel like a winner as I have got a lot of love from people."

Hailing from Chandigarh, Bani started her journey as a participant of youth reality show MTV Roadies Season 4. Later, as a host of the same show, she gained popularity not only for her presence on the small screen but also as a fitness and tattoo enthusiast.

Did her earlier experience help her to survive in Bigg Boss?

"I do not think so... MTV Roadies was a journey of 35 days and here I had to live in a house for 105 days with different people. It was quite a different experience. We actually should not compare these two," said Bani, who feels she has become more patient as a person.

While dealing with different people made her more mature, according to her, interacting with the host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and her co-contestant Gaurav Chopra gave her a better understanding of human beings.

"I think Gaurav made me sit down and talk about issues that helped me to understand others' points of view. That broadened my thoughts. On the other hand, every Friday when Salman (Khan) sir came and guided us to where we are going wrong and what we should avoid to do in a bad situation, that was very helpful for me."