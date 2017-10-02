Have No Link With Dawood, Says Haseena Parkar's Son-In-Law

Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar's son-in-law Zubair Khan, who will be seen in Bigg Boss as contestant, said he has no connection with the gangster.Zubair, who was a film producer, said the fact that he is related to Dawood has had adverse effects on his career and he wants to change the perception through Bigg Boss."Since 2011 all the buyers, investors and others backed out (from his film projects) as they got to know that I am related to Dawood Ibrahim."People were scared of me. This ('Bigg Boss') is an opportunity for me to change the perspective of lot of people in the film industry," said Zubair.He said he wants to fight against the antisocial elements and is not scared of anyone."Since the day I got married I have taken 'panga' (risk). I have been getting threatening calls since then. I don't care. I feel there is one life and death. Change is constant and death is permanent, I know death will come some day, so it is better to fight and then die."I don't want to be a coward. My fight is against illegal elements of the society. It's a cause."The season 11 of the Salman Khan-hosted popular reality TV show will see Zubair as a 'common contestant'.Asked if he fears being judged by other contestants, Zubair said, "I have made a name for myself. It is not fair (to connect me with Dawood). I have nothing to do with Dawood Ibrahim or anybody."When the makers of Bigg Boss approached him first, he thought it was a prank."I initially felt it was a hoax call. I was told that a lot of people recommended my name for Bigg Boss and I am a good person. They convinced me that the call was real... I thought about it and said yes," he said.Zubair said he wanted to connect with his children through the show."My agenda to do the show is my kids. I have been away from them... I am not allowed to meet them," he said.Zubair has been in the entertainment industry for the past 15 years and said he wants to expose the darker side of the movie business."I will also raise a lot of industry issues, like the dirty politics in Bollywood. Everyone talks to Dawood bhai, whosoever has problems talks to him, it's just that they don't open up about it," he said.By participating in Bigg Boss, which airs on Colors Channel from tonight, Zubair wants to give a fresh start to his life."After 12 years of marriage I want to start it all over again," he said.