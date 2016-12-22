Have Requested Theatre Owners Not to Increase the Ticket Prices for Dangal: Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan has appealed distributors of his most awaited film Dangal to ensure that cinema houses don't hike its ticket prices unlike during big releases.

According to a press release issued here, Aamir is keen to control ticket pricing for Dangal and has told distributors to ensure that there isn't any further hike in ticket rates than what the rates were for big films like Sultan etc.

Dangal is a film that should reach the masses and he has taken maximum efforts to make sure that the film reaches the heartland, it said.

Also, the 51-year-old star is trying to get the sports drama tax-free. "I want this film to reach more and more people. I have requested theatre owners not to increase the ticket prices. Its good if the film is declared is tax-free. The audience benefits if the film is tax-free. We have applied in 12 states for making it tax-free," Aamir said.

Wherever the film becomes tax-free, he has asked the distributors to ensure that the cinema chains pass on the entire benefit to the end consumer. Dangal is an upcoming sports biopic on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his Olympic medalist daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat.

The film is slated to release this Christmas weekend on December 23.