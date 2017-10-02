Have Witnessed Huge Changes in Filmmaking: Saif Ali Khan

Time and technology have not only changed the techniques of filmmaking but have also made giving the "first take" a more comfortable affair with actor Saif Ali Khan, who will next year clock 25 years in the industry -- since his 1993 debut with the film Parampara.Talking about the evolution that has come about due to technology, the National Award-winning Saif told IANS in an interview here: "India is like a different country now. I have witnessed some huge changes in terms of filmmaking techniques (in the last couple of decades). Digital (technology) has changed a lot of things. Things are done a lot faster now... In a way, that's good."I have stopped worrying about my first take though, because it's so easy to do one more now. Of course, I try and get it right always, but earlier I think there was a lot more attention on getting it right on the first attempt itself."As editing and dubbing have become simpler, I worry less now as it can protect me. Today's acting style has changed to more international and natural. For me, it's more fun to do acting now."Saif, son of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, was here to promote his forthcoming entertainer "Chef". Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, it's an Indian adaptation of the 2014 American film of the same name by Jon Favreau and is slated for release on Friday.Saif decided to be a part of this film to understand the urban problem of dealing with family, divorce and child."'Chef' is a mix -- both art and commercial. I agree that the entertainment industry needs to feature newer stories and fresher content. I think 'Chef' is a step in the right direction. Some of the smaller films have been more exciting because they seemed fresher somehow. I am excited about (finding out) what response this film gets," he said.Asked whether parents today are more supportive of their children's dreams, Saif, a father of three, said: "It's difficult. People say that they want to do this or do that, but (as a parent) you would prefer them to be safer. In 'Chef', my father wants me to be a doctor or an engineer. He gets really upset when I say that I want to become a chef."All parents want security for their children. There are many more career options nowadays. We say this is a post-'3 Idiots' film where you get to follow your heart."Saif, who is married to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, believes that parents accord more respect to their children's aspirations now."Earlier, parents used to decide a lot of things for you. In my family, we always listen to our children -- Sara wants to join films; that's fine as that's something she has always wanted to do. I am happy with what my children want to be," said the actor, who has daughter Sara and son Ibrahim with former wife Amrita Singh and nine-month-old Taimur with Kareena.Best known for his roles in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Omkara and Love Aaj Kal>/em>, most of which have been multi-starrers, Saif is now more inclined towards working in "solo-hero" movies."I prefer working in solo-hero projects because there you can be more relaxed and work at your own pace. But I am happy to do a two-hero film -- if the role is good. I have had a wonderful timing with Shah Rukh. I really enjoyed 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'."It was very nice to see Akshay on his show ('The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'). He is a really nice and fun person to work with," Saif said.On the work front, besides "Chef", Saif will also be seen in "Kaalakaandi" and web series "Sacred Games".