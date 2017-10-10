Have You Read Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli's Reaction on Padmavati Trailer Yet?
The trailer for the film was released yesterday and has been so far earned a lot of appreciation by the film fraternity.
(Photo: Still from the official trailer of the film Padmavati)
Like other celebrities, Rajamouli too could not hold back his excitement and tweeted straight after watching the trailer.
In his tweet, Rajamouli revealed that he was floored by Bhansali’s direction in the period drama, which features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.
Rajamouli tweeted: “Insanely beautiful !!! Each frame etched to perfection by the master craftsman. #PadmavatiTrailer (sic).”
He then went on to praise Ranveer's performance as Alauddin Khilji in the trailer and wrote, "@RanveerOfficial looks menacing and frightening yet can't take my eyes off him."
Here’s his tweet:
Insanely beautiful !!!— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 9, 2017
Each frame etched to perfection by the master craftsman. #PadmavatiTrailer https://t.co/aIgdQUMifO
. @RanveerOfficial looks menacing and frightening yet can't take my eyes off him..— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 9, 2017
Calling it mind-blowing, filmmaker Karan Johar said it was the best trailer ever. He tweeted, “This is the BEST trailer ever!!! Goosebump alert! December seems so far way!!!! #PadmavatiTrailer MINDBLOWING!” On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Bhansali in Black, wonders, “HOW DOES HE DO THIS ..?? Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Padmavati' and the trailer
.. the gift of extraordinary vision!”
For Alia Bhatt, it was epic as she tweeted, “Blownnnnnnnn away by the #PadmavatiTrailer !!!!! Noooo words!!!!! Epic epic epic @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial !!!!!.” While Shraddha Kapoor thought it was a “poetry in motion”. “Talk about poetry motion!!!#SanjayLeelaBhansali and his magic!!Love the #Padmavati trailer! @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial,” she posted.
Have a look what celebs have to say about this masterpiece:
This is the BEST trailer ever!!! Goosebump alert! December seems so far way!!!! #PadmavatiTrailer MINDBLOWING! https://t.co/6NgmiCPLwg— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 9, 2017
T 2573 - HOW DOES HE DO THIS ..?? Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Padmavati' and the trailer .. the gift of extraordinary vision !👏👏👏👏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/9UvVzEqO3Y— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 9, 2017
Talk about poetry motion!!!#SanjayLeelaBhansali and his magic!!Love the #Padmavati trailer! @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 9, 2017
.@shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone #SanjayLeelaBhansali EPIC..!! Congratulations & best wishes, Team #Padmavati .. https://t.co/IHNM3iDaNK— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 9, 2017
Grand! Spectacular! #Padmavati #SLB @deepikapadukone u look stunning❤️,Love this avtar👌🏻 @shahidkapoor , @RanveerOfficial u've killed it!🙌🏻— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) October 10, 2017
Can't wait for #Padmavati. @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor & the genius #SLB. Take a bow. https://t.co/P0vT8hoSUi— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) October 9, 2017
Blownnnnnnnn away by the #PadmavatiTrailer !!!!! Noooo words!!!!! Epic epic epic @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial !!!!!— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 9, 2017
Unparalleled potential. Like never before. https://t.co/vukoXmSBhQ— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 9, 2017
The trailer, which lasts for over three minutes, beautifully captures the most important aspects of Rani Padmini aka Padmavati’s life.
The trailer which features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in key roles lasts for over three minutes and beautifully captures the most important aspects of Rani Padmini aka Padmavati's life.
