SS Rajamouli stunned everyone when in 2015 he came up with a film like Baahubali, which changed the way world cinema now looks at Indian movies. But little did his fans know that the filmmaker would see the similar potential in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati.The trailer for the film was released yesterday and has so far earned a lot of appreciation of the film fraternity. Like other celebrities, Rajamouli too could not hold back his excitement and tweeted straight after watching the trailer.In his tweet, Rajamouli revealed that he was floored by Bhansali’s direction in the period drama, which features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.Rajamouli tweeted: “Insanely beautiful !!! Each frame etched to perfection by the master craftsman. #PadmavatiTrailer (sic).”He then went on to praise Ranveer's performance as Alauddin Khilji in the trailer and wrote, "@RanveerOfficial looks menacing and frightening yet can't take my eyes off him."Here’s his tweet:Calling it mind-blowing, filmmaker Karan Johar said it was the best trailer ever. He tweeted, “This is the BEST trailer ever!!! Goosebump alert! December seems so far way!!!! #PadmavatiTrailer MINDBLOWING!” On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Bhansali in Black, wonders, “HOW DOES HE DO THIS ..?? Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Padmavati' and the trailer.. the gift of extraordinary vision!”For Alia Bhatt, it was epic as she tweeted, “Blownnnnnnnn away by the #PadmavatiTrailer !!!!! Noooo words!!!!! Epic epic epic @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial !!!!!.” While Shraddha Kapoor thought it was a “poetry in motion”. “Talk about poetry motion!!!#SanjayLeelaBhansali and his magic!!Love the #Padmavati trailer! @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial,” she posted.Have a look what celebs have to say about this masterpiece:The trailer, which lasts for over three minutes, beautifully captures the most important aspects of Rani Padmini aka Padmavati’s life.In the much-awaited trailer that the makers released today, the trio is undoubtedly on the top of the game. The three-minute long clip starts with a sequence where Shahid’s character Maharawal Ratan Singh enters a palace only to meet queen Padmavati, played by Deepika. The entire frame of the scene takes you to the era of Maharajas and Maharanis, courtesy the flawless manner in which it has been shot. The trailer which features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in key roles lasts for over three minutes and beautifully captures the most important aspects of Rani Padmini aka Padmavati’s life.