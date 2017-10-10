GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Have You Read Reactions of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone To Overwhelming Response to Padmavati Trailer?

Once the trailer was unveiled, Ranveer Singh managed to grab everyone’s attention by playing a callous and menacing Allaudin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus.

Updated:October 10, 2017, 11:26 AM IST
(Photo: Still from the official trailer of the film Padmavati)
Actor Ranveer Singh might be considered whacky, witty and a bit loud off screen. But when it comes to the kind of characters that he has played on the big screen, it is easier to understand his huge versatility as an actor. Unlike his contemporaries who continue to be typecast in similar roles, Ranveer rarely plays the same kind of role twice, and that’s precisely why he is successful to stand out from the crowd.

When the makers of Padmavati unveiled the trailer on Monday, it was clear that Ranveer managed to grab everyone’s attention by playing a callous and menacing Allaudin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus.

ranveer padmavati photo

Overwhelmed with the incredible response he received from his fans, Ranveer took to his social media account to express his gratitude.



“Senior peers, friends in the media and the trade, and most of all our BELOVED AUDIENCE… Thank you, from the bottom of my heart to each and every one of you who have been so generous in effusively showering love and appreciation for our trailer. To witness this avalanche of praise across the board is unprecedented and overwhelming. It’s very rare ..and very, very humbling,” he wrote.

Calling Padmavati “a result of the blood, sweat and tears that our Team has poured into this mammoth effort”, Ranveer also lauded Bhansali for his “sheer tenacity and iron will”. “Sanjay sir, my crazy genius, the master craftsman.. has fought, suffered and sacrificed for this film — the success of this trailer is a testament to his sheer tenacity and iron will. What you’re seeing is the vision of a deeply passionate artist who has bared his infinite soul on celluloid. He is tireless and unrelenting in his pursuit of excellence. I am blessed to have had the privilege of being directed by him–he nurtures me and I learn from him and grow every day,” the post further read.

Here’s the full letter that Ranveer shared on his official Twitter account…




Deepika too thanked her fans on Twitter.

deepika padmavati photo

"And as this day comes to an end,I cannot even begin to express the gratitude and joy I feel today! (2/2)I sometimes wonder,’what have I done to deserve so much love and appreciation’..and while I seek,all I can say is a big big Thank You!” her tweet read.








