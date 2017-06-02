Have You Read Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to His Death Rumours?

Shah Rukh Khan is alive and well. The star was just the latest celebrity to have found himself victim to what could be referred to as the worst kind of rumor – death hoax. It all began when a European news network declared that the 51-year-old actor was 'killed in a plane crash along with seven others' while he was on his way to Paris. Rumours of his death led to panic instantly. Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police Deven Bharti was quick to contact the management of Shah Rukh Khan. The news was immediately dismissed by his management. The actor was busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's next film in Mumbai’s Filmcity.

Today, the actor took to his official Twitter account to reply to the rumours. "TGIF! Survived the week inspite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets & yet another title of Imtiaz Ali film!," he tweeted.

TGIF! Survived the week inspite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets & yet another title of Imtiaz Ali film! pic.twitter.com/5W5DtrrupA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 2, 2017

On Sunday, a part of a ceiling fell on the sets of Aanand L Rai's untitled film, which injured two crew members. Shah Rukh Khan was unhurt.

"This isn't the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has been at the receiving end of a death hoax. But this time, the gravity of the situation was worse since the news made it to a WhatsApp group of Mumbai's top cops. It had already been picked up by legitimate French and Indian websites. SRK's team had to field calls all day," a source told Mumbai Mirror.