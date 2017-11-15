Haven't Watched Padmavati, Not Expressed Any Views Regarding It: CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi says he has not yet watched the controversial film Padmavati, contrary to reports.In a text to News 18, Joshi clarified: "The speculative reports a few publications are carrying about I having watched 'Padmavati' are absolutely baseless and untrue. I have not watched the film, not expressed any views regarding it. The film will follow the due process at CBFC."There was speculation that Joshi saw the film and didn't find anything objectionable in the content and that it was expected that the movie will sail through without any major cuts.Bhansali's magnum opus which is slated to release on December 1, is embroiled in a controversy as some Hindu groups and political parties, claim that the film distorts history and portrays Rajput queen Padmavati in a questionable light. Bhansali has repeatedly rebuffed the rumours about an alleged dream sequence between Padmavati and Khilji and even released a video saying that the film honours the valour of Rajputs and the queen.Joshi had last week come out in support of Bhansali after BJP member Arjun Gupta, also a CBFC member, urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh that the filmmaker should be tried for treason for distorting history."It's unfortunate to see the personal point of view expressed by an advisory panel member of CBFC against Sanjay Leela Bhansali. By no means does it represent the point of view of CBFC as an organisation or the CBFC board. We have respect for Bhansali as an individual and artist," Joshi had said.Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor the film is all set to release on December 1, despite widespread protest.(With Inputs from IANS)