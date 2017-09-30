Heartbreaking Tragedy: Onir, Kabir Bedi And Other Celebrities Condemn Mumbai Stampede

Unbelievable painful heartbreaking tragedy at #Elphinstoneroad But how quickly we turn human tragedies into political blame games. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 29, 2017

Horrified, saddened & jolted by the deaths & injuries caused due to the stampede at #Elphinstone station in Mumbai. Prayers & condolences. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) September 29, 2017

Governments are busy renaming stations, roads and landmarks - but they don't give a damn about the city itself. And we keep electing them. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 29, 2017

Loss of lives due to stampede. A normal day of work & travel turns tragic for many. Shocking. #Development ? — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 29, 2017

In India,we get NO BENEFITS of the high https://t.co/XHGxVj3zSP is cheap whether it's babies in Gorakhpur or ppl at #Elphinstone. Tragic. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 29, 2017

Sad to hear about Stampede at #Elphinstone — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 29, 2017

Tragic . Deepest condolences to the victims families .an avoidable tragedy . Very unfortunate. https://t.co/LQTiVn5I5F — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 29, 2017

Shocked to hear about the #ElphinstoneBridgeTragedy -my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones & prayers for the injured — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 29, 2017

HORRIFIC ... 22 Dead, Many Injured In Stampede Near Mumbai's Elphinstone Station https://t.co/p4ovQDgU7E via @ndtv — Onir (@IamOnir) September 29, 2017

True! Over 3000 people die, every year, in accidents on Mumbai's rail network. Needs to be a major media story. Scandalous. #Elphinstone https://t.co/arp9rLcTb7 — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) September 29, 2017

The system couldn't take care of local trains & now want to build #Metro which is also not planned. Sad fr those dead. #MumbaiLocalStampede — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 29, 2017

Frankly, I’m more angry than sad right now. #Elphinstone — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) September 29, 2017

Oh wait !

It's still called Elphinstone?

Noooooo !

I'd be damned !

How did it get missed like that ??? — Vinay Pathak (@pathakvinay) September 29, 2017

