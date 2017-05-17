Heath Ledger Was Busy With His Directorial Debut Before Death

New York: Heath Ledger was working on his dream directorial debut before the actor passed away.

I Am Heath Ledger, the documentary based on the life of The Dark Knight star sheds light on his ambition to direct a feature film, reported Elle magazine.

Ledger, who was a chess fanatic, wanted his first directorial venture to be titled as The Queen's Gambit.

The story of the film was based on the novel by Walter Tevis about a chess prodigy who develops a reliance on drugs and alcohol.

Ledger died of cardiac arrest brought about by combined drug intoxication on January 22, 2008.

I Am Heath Ledger will receive a digital release on May 23.