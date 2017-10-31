Here's How Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Will Celebrate Their Son Taimur Ali Khan's First Birthday
The cute little munchkin will turn one on December 20 and almost everyone is excited to know how his royal family is planning to ring in his special day.
Image: Yogen Shah
Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son, is probably the most talked about star-kid, who never fails to charm fans with each fresh appearance. The cute little munchkin will turn one on December 20 and almost everyone is excited to know how his royal family is planning to ring in his special day. But if a report in India Today is anything to go by, there are no as such big plans for Taimur's birthday. Taimur's aunt Karisma Kapoor shared that his first birthday will be a ‘family get together of sorts’.
"Yes, Taimur's birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration," Karisma is reported to have said at a recent event.
Well, now that is quite upsetting for all those who were really looking forward to their favourite star kid's birthday celebration. Meanwhile, Kareena is currently shooting for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is all set to release on May 18, 2018.
"Yes, Taimur's birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration," Karisma is reported to have said at a recent event.
Well, now that is quite upsetting for all those who were really looking forward to their favourite star kid's birthday celebration. Meanwhile, Kareena is currently shooting for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is all set to release on May 18, 2018.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tiger Woods Announces Return to Action in November
- Shah Rukh Khan Denies Rumours on Feud With KJo: I Never Ever Had Any Problem With Karan Johar
- How To Say No Indirectly To Your Children: 5 Different Ways
- Maruti Suzuki to Build Electric Cars as Government Strives to Electrify All New Vehicles
- Chris Gayle wins Australia Masseuse Court Case