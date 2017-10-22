GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Here's What Ajay Devgn Said When a Fan Asked Him About Golmaal 5

While some said that they liked the film to such an extent that they teared up laughing, others said they were disappointed.

News18.com

October 22, 2017
Image: Twitter/ Golmaal Again
Ajay Devgn might come across as a silent person but his co-stars have often said that the actor is quite funny and chirpy in real life. Well, it seems like they are right as Ajay's recent interaction with his fans on Twitter is telling us the same thing.

Ajay, whose film Golmaal Again hit the theatres on October 20, on Saturday decided to chat with his followers to know if they are enjoying the film. While some said that they liked the film to such an extent that they teared up laughing, others said they were disappointed. However, what made their interaction session interesting was Ajay's witty responses.

When a fan requested him to come back with another film in the Golmaal series soon, Ajay replied, "Jitni jaldi script mil jaaye..."






Another user said he is not able to watch the film as it's houseful everywhere. To which Ajay quipped, "Let's hope ki aur ek do hafta nahi mile..."






Check out some more tweets here:

























Golmaal Again is the fourth film in the Rohit Shetty Golmaal franchise, featuring Ajay along with Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh. It marks Devgn's tenth film collaboration with Rohit Shetty.
