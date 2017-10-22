Here's What Ajay Devgn Said When a Fan Asked Him About Golmaal 5

@ajaydevgn scared of ghost👻so much lovable on screen😘dis Gopu is just another jewel🔮2versatility crown come back soon Golmaal5#GolmaalAgain pic.twitter.com/r1Rhhkgaoe — Madhuri Naik (@madhurinaik) October 20, 2017

Jitni jaldi script mil jaaye.. 🙏 https://t.co/XFYly1O355 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2017

Let's hope ki aur ek do hafta nahi mile... 😂😂 https://t.co/8e1RNh84Xx — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2017

I ll sue you both in court @ajaydevgn ,@RohitShetty if u stop mkng Golmaal... in future. #GolmaalAgain.... Lots of love to all team... — MILK no. 6 (@AmitKum10405363) October 20, 2017

Aisa mat karna... warna jail mein baith kar banani padegi. 😉 https://t.co/kZz6BMkoUS — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2017

Intermission #GolmaalAgain. Better than what I expected. Laughed so much that I had tears in my eyes. @ajaydevgn @TusshKapoor @ArshadWarsi — Noyon Jyoti Parasara (@NoyonSENSE) October 20, 2017

Toh phir tissue paper le ke jaana tha na... 😅 https://t.co/zwVV8v8TP2 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2017

Now one requeste to you both we need one Golmaal every year on Diwali @GolmaalMovie @ajaydevgn @TeamShetty #GolmaalAgain — Harish Doley (@doleharish) October 20, 2017

Lagta hai ki aapne humko naukri pe rakh liya hai... 😂 https://t.co/eJVqWWjpjT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2017

Ye @ajaydevgn @TeamShetty chiz kya hai be.Yd rkh uper wale ko jawab v dena h Tune itna ku hassya aj pblc ko? Kuch ho jata to #GolmaalAgain — MILK no. 6 (@AmitKum10405363) October 20, 2017

Yeh lo...Hasao toh bhi daatte hai... rulao toh bhi daatte hai.. https://t.co/vtwJmy78h2 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2017

@ajaydevgn After watching #GolmaalAgain 1st day 1st show totally disappointed coz instead of brainless comedy it turned out a story movie😢 pic.twitter.com/WSFIiLNvXq — Your_Crush (@The_ShinChan_) October 20, 2017

Thank God ki aap dimaag saath mein le ke gaye the... 😉😂 https://t.co/J33FgjhjJT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2017

Ajay Devgn might come across as a silent person but his co-stars have often said that the actor is quite funny and chirpy in real life. Well, it seems like they are right as Ajay's recent interaction with his fans on Twitter is telling us the same thing.Ajay, whose film Golmaal Again hit the theatres on October 20, on Saturday decided to chat with his followers to know if they are enjoying the film. While some said that they liked the film to such an extent that they teared up laughing, others said they were disappointed. However, what made their interaction session interesting was Ajay's witty responses.When a fan requested him to come back with another film in the Golmaal series soon, Ajay replied, "Jitni jaldi script mil jaaye..."Another user said he is not able to watch the film as it's houseful everywhere. To which Ajay quipped, "Let's hope ki aur ek do hafta nahi mile..."Check out some more tweets here:Golmaal Again is the fourth film in the Rohit Shetty Golmaal franchise, featuring Ajay along with Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh. It marks Devgn's tenth film collaboration with Rohit Shetty.