GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Here's What Shah Rukh Khan Has to Say About Juhi Chawla's Picture With His Daughter Suhana Khan

So when daddy's little girl attended the star-studded screening of Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Ittefaq, Shah Rukh's former co-star Juhi Chawla couldn't resist clicking a picture with her.

Updated:November 4, 2017, 11:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Here's What Shah Rukh Khan Has to Say About Juhi Chawla's Picture With His Daughter Suhana Khan
Image: Twitter/@iam_juhi
Shah Rukh Khan's name and fame know no bounds. But now it seems his daughter Suhana Khan is not too far behind. The 17-year-old diva studies overseas but whenever she is in town, she never fails to attract tons of media attention.

So when daddy's little girl attended the star-studded screening of Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Ittefaq, Shah Rukh's former co-star Juhi Chawla couldn't resist clicking a picture with her.

The actress even took to Twitter to post the lovely photograph, featuring herself and Suhana. She wrote: "So very lovely to meet pretty little Suhana at the screening of #Ittefaq."



Shah Rukh, who has co-starred with Juhi in films, such as Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr, Yes Boss and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, also shared the picture of two lovely looking ladies on his Twitter.

"How sweet are these girls looking," SRK captioned the post.


Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: The Kashmir Dialogue

Watch: The Kashmir Dialogue

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES