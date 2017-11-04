Here's What Shah Rukh Khan Has to Say About Juhi Chawla's Picture With His Daughter Suhana Khan

So very lovely to meet pretty little Suhana at the screening of #Ittefaq :) pic.twitter.com/TRt14pDrQt — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 3, 2017

How sweet r these girls looking. https://t.co/tERgREIYba — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 3, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan's name and fame know no bounds. But now it seems his daughter Suhana Khan is not too far behind. The 17-year-old diva studies overseas but whenever she is in town, she never fails to attract tons of media attention.So when daddy's little girl attended the star-studded screening of Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Ittefaq, Shah Rukh's former co-star Juhi Chawla couldn't resist clicking a picture with her.The actress even took to Twitter to post the lovely photograph, featuring herself and Suhana. She wrote: "So very lovely to meet pretty little Suhana at the screening of #Ittefaq."Shah Rukh, who has co-starred with Juhi in films, such as Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr, Yes Boss and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, also shared the picture of two lovely looking ladies on his Twitter."How sweet are these girls looking," SRK captioned the post.