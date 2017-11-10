Here's What Sonam Kapoor Said on Her Engagement Rumours With Anand Ahuja
The actress is currently busy shooting for her film "Veere Di Wedding" alongside Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker.
Image Courtesy: Instagram/anandahuja
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are the most talked about couple in B-town. The two may have never openly spoken about their relationship but their social media posts for each other clearly depicts the truth. In fact, there have been rumours going around that the two might take their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in 2018.
However, when India.com contacted the actress to check if these reports are true, Sonam, who has always refrained talking about her personal life, said, “Only work on the cards right now.”
Take a look at their adorable pictures:
Well, looks like Sonam has no plans to get hitched anytime soon. Meanwhile, the actress is currently busy shooting for her film Veere Di Wedding alongside Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is all set to release on May 18, 2018.
