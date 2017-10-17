Here's One Thing Virat Kohli Wants To Learn From Aamir Khan

Had a great time chatting with @aamir_khan bhai, so humble and genuine. Just need to learn the Rubik's Cube technique from you now! 😀👌 pic.twitter.com/uyAXlrDMTM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 16, 2017

: Cricketer Virat Kohli is keen to crack the technique behind solving Rubik's Cube, and he wants to learn it from superstar Aamir Khan.The two celebrities came together for a special chat show to promote Aamir's Secret Superstar.After the shoot, Virat tweeted: "Had a great time chatting with Aamir Khan bhai, so humble and genuine. Just need to learn the Rubik's Cube technique from you now!"He even posted some photographs.Aamir and Virat also rocked the dance floor along with the host Aparshakti Khurana as they danced to the tunes of Aamir's song Rang de basanti.Secret Superstar is a film essentially based on music with the lead protagonist Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, being an aspiring singer. The young girl faces resistance from her father after which she opts to follow her dreams by posting videos on social media anonymously. The film is slated to release on October 19.