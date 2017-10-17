Here's One Thing Virat Kohli Wants To Learn From Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli came together for a special chat show to promote Aamir's Secret Superstar.
Image: Twitter/ Virat Kohli
Mumbai: Cricketer Virat Kohli is keen to crack the technique behind solving Rubik's Cube, and he wants to learn it from superstar Aamir Khan.
Had a great time chatting with @aamir_khan bhai, so humble and genuine. Just need to learn the Rubik's Cube technique from you now! 😀👌 pic.twitter.com/uyAXlrDMTM— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 16, 2017
