Here's the 2018 Calendar for Hollywood Awards

February 11, 2018The Writers Guild delivers its annual original and adapted screenplay awards, and (since 2009) an award for outstanding achievement in video game writing. More often than not at least one of the WGA's two film category winners go on to win the corresponding Oscar.February 18, 2018Despite a largely international remit (with a handful of exclusively British categories) and its existence outside of the Hollywood system in geographic terms, the BAFTAs have maintained a recent correlation to the Oscars across several categories: lead actor and actress, supporting actress, sound, cinematography, and costume.March 3, 2018Though as the name suggests, the ISAs highlight works made for less than US$20 million, since 2013 its Best Picture winners have picked up the Oscar of the same name: 12 Years a Slave, Birdman, Spotlight and Moonlight. Coming of age drama Call Me by Your Name and suburban horror Get Out are among this year's leading nominees in numerical terms.March 3, 2018Celebrating the year's worst movies, as voted for by the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation, whose membership -- unlike most awards season academies -- is both inexpensive and open to all. Can you win an Oscar for excellence if you won a Razzie the night before? It's happened, but only three times in over 35 years: look out for the same person to have delivered polar opposite performances in two different films.March 4, 2018Hosted by talk show star Jimmy Kimmel for the second year in a row, like the Independent Spirit Awards and Razzies, the Oscars will take place a week later than usual because of the 2018 Winter Olympics, which run from February 9-29. The nominees are announced January 23 with Academy members voting for a seven-day stretch from February 20.