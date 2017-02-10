Here's the first poster of Majid Majidi's next 'Beyond The Clouds' Featuring Shahid's Brother Ishaan Khattar

Mumbai: The first look poster of Oscar nominated Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's India-set film Beyond The Clouds, which marks the debut of Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter, has been unveiled. The movie, which went on floors last month, dwells on relationships and life.

The project is produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films. "This poster is Mr Majidi's vision for the film and his special showcase of India seen from his lens and sets the tone of the project, that the viewers can look forward to. "We are excited about unveiling the first look of our film

at Berlin Film Festival and hope that everyone there shares and partakes in our enthusiasm with their positive response," said Akash Chawla of Zee Studios and Shareen Mantri Kedia of Eyecandy films.

Ishaan also shared the poster on Instagram. "#beyondtheclouds #majidmajidi #berlinale #eyecandyfilms #zeestudios," he wrote along side the sepia tone poster. The Iranian director is best known for world cinema classics like The Song of Sparrows, Baran, The Color of Paradise and Children of Heaven.

The film, which marks Majidi's first ever project in India, will be shot at numerous locations in the country. A R Rahman is on board to compose the music for the movie.