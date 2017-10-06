Here's What Taapsee Pannu Gifted Herself After Judwaa 2 Success
Taking to social media, Taapsee flaunted her Mercedes Benz GLE 4Matic SUV and did some supercool posing around the luxury car.
Image: Yogen Shah
Taapsee Pannu, who is currently basking in the success of her recent outing Judwaa 2, decided to celebrate the special moment by gifting herself a brand new car.
Taking to social media, Taapsee flaunted her Mercedes Benz GLE 4Matic SUV and did some supercool posing around the luxury car.
"Let’s welcome the new member in our family ‘Margaret’ you beauty! #GiftYourself #BlueEyedBeauty," Taapsee captioned the image.
On the work front, Taapsee has started preparation for her next film Flicker Singh, in which she will share the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh, who is playing famous hockey player Sandeep Singh in the upcoming movie. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film will revolve around their love story.
Have a look here:
Taking to social media, Taapsee flaunted her Mercedes Benz GLE 4Matic SUV and did some supercool posing around the luxury car.
"Let’s welcome the new member in our family ‘Margaret’ you beauty! #GiftYourself #BlueEyedBeauty," Taapsee captioned the image.
On the work front, Taapsee has started preparation for her next film Flicker Singh, in which she will share the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh, who is playing famous hockey player Sandeep Singh in the upcoming movie. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film will revolve around their love story.
Have a look here:
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar's FIFA U-17 World Cup Message Will Melt Your Heart
- India vs Australia: India's Practice Session Called Off
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Like a Diva in This Faraz Manan Outfit; See Pic
- Triple H in India to Finalise WWE Tour; Fans Welcome Him in Style
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer