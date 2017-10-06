GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Here's What Taapsee Pannu Gifted Herself After Judwaa 2 Success

Taking to social media, Taapsee flaunted her Mercedes Benz GLE 4Matic SUV and did some supercool posing around the luxury car.

News18.com

October 6, 2017, 6:29 PM IST
Here's What Taapsee Pannu Gifted Herself After Judwaa 2 Success
Image: Yogen Shah
Taapsee Pannu, who is currently basking in the success of her recent outing Judwaa 2, decided to celebrate the special moment by gifting herself a brand new car.

Taking to social media, Taapsee flaunted her Mercedes Benz GLE 4Matic SUV and did some supercool posing around the luxury car.

"Let’s welcome the new member in our family ‘Margaret’ you beauty! #GiftYourself #BlueEyedBeauty," Taapsee captioned the image.

Let’s welcome the new member in our family ‘Margaret’ you beauty! #GiftYourself #BlueEyedBeauty

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on



On the work front, Taapsee has started preparation for her next film Flicker Singh, in which she will share the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh, who is playing famous hockey player Sandeep Singh in the upcoming movie. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film will revolve around their love story.

Have a look here:

