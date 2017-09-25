Here's Why Akshay Kumar Does Not Want His Daughter Nitara to Grow Up

My fav. part of every day,my daughter shaving me at the sink, precious moments!Happy Birthday My Princess 👑One request,please dont grow up 💖 pic.twitter.com/FVwjg5Uu1O — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2017

It was only two weeks ago when actor Akshay Kumar sent his fans into frenzy when he shared his son Aarav's photo on social media on his 15th birthday. The actor has given fans the aww moment, once again by uploading a sweet video of him and his daughter Nitara, who turned five today.Though the actor often posts photos with his children, this time around, he had a special request for his little angel - "please don't grow up".Akshay took to social media to share a clip in which he can be seen having fun with his daughter as she applies shaving cream on his face.The actor shared the video with an equally adorable caption, "My favorite part of every day, my daughter shaving me at the sink, precious moments! Happy Birthday My Princess One request, please dont grow up."One can imagine why Akshay wants his little bundle of joy to remain kid forever as the video clearly shows how cute and adorable Nitara is.On Aarav's birthday, the Bollywood's action star shared a sweet message that read, "From teaching you how to climb a tree, to learning from you how to make a video call...Happy birthday to my favoritest human being."