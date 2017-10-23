GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Here's Why Cara Delevingne Joined Modelling

Delevingne, 25, believes that her career as a model gave her with a way of avoiding her problems, but acting has forced her to deal with them.

IANS

Updated:October 23, 2017, 7:38 AM IST
Here's Why Cara Delevingne Joined Modelling
London: Model Cara Delevingne entered the profession to escape problems and emotional issues in her life.

Delevingne, 25, believes that her career as a model gave her with a way of avoiding her problems, but acting has forced her to deal with them, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Modelling came at a time in my life where I wanted to please people. I was just doing things to run away from my own problems. I wasn't dealing with things that were going on emotionally. That's why I ended up being unhappy," Delevingne told Australia's Stellar magazine.

"Being an actor helped me reflect on my own emotions, be able to express them more, be in the moment," she added.
