Here's Why Cara Delevingne Joined Modelling

: Model Cara Delevingne entered the profession to escape problems and emotional issues in her life.Delevingne, 25, believes that her career as a model gave her with a way of avoiding her problems, but acting has forced her to deal with them, reports dailymail.co.uk."Modelling came at a time in my life where I wanted to please people. I was just doing things to run away from my own problems. I wasn't dealing with things that were going on emotionally. That's why I ended up being unhappy," Delevingne told Australia's Stellar magazine."Being an actor helped me reflect on my own emotions, be able to express them more, be in the moment," she added.