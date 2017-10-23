Here's Why Injured Rajkummar Rao Apologised to Bareilly Ki Barfi Co-star Kriti Sanon
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao has suffered a fracture in his leg while shooting on the sets of reality TV show Lip Sing Battle. The 33-year-old actor, who was facing off against his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Kriti Sanon in the show, has had two fractures in his left leg and has undergone a surgery.
"Everyone was asking me to break a leg specially @farahkhankunder and see I've literally done that. Two fractures, one surgery but not that bad.
"Got to learn some amazing dance moves. Thank you team 'Lip Sing Battle' and my apologies @kritisanon couldn't shoot today. Apologies everyone couldn't finish it today but very soon hopefully," he wrote.
Farah also shared another funny picture, saying the actor took the phrase of 'Break a leg' a little too seriously.
"'Break a leg' doesn't mean literally! My poor @rajkummar_rao fractures his ankle but retains his sense of humour on 'Lip Sing Battle'... Pic credit @patralekhaa," she wrote.
