Here's Why Injured Rajkummar Rao Apologised to Bareilly Ki Barfi Co-star Kriti Sanon

: Actor Rajkummar Rao has suffered a fracture in his leg while shooting on the sets of reality TV show Lip Sing Battle. The 33-year-old actor, who was facing off against his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Kriti Sanon in the show, has had two fractures in his left leg and has undergone a surgery.Rajkummar took to social media where he posted a photo with host of the show Farah Khan, laying in a hospital bed with his leg covered in a cast."Everyone was asking me to break a leg specially @farahkhankunder and see I've literally done that. Two fractures, one surgery but not that bad."Got to learn some amazing dance moves. Thank you team 'Lip Sing Battle' and my apologies @kritisanon couldn't shoot today. Apologies everyone couldn't finish it today but very soon hopefully," he wrote.Farah also shared another funny picture, saying the actor took the phrase of 'Break a leg' a little too seriously."'Break a leg' doesn't mean literally! My poor @rajkummar_rao fractures his ankle but retains his sense of humour on 'Lip Sing Battle'... Pic credit @patralekhaa," she wrote.