Hichki From a Generation That Thinks Different: Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan hailed the trailer of actress Rani Mukerji's comeback film Hichkiby saying that the movie has been made from a generation that thinks in a different way.
Amitabh Bachchan hailed the trailer of actress Rani Mukerji's comeback film Hichkiby saying that the movie has been made from a generation that thinks in a different way.
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hailed the trailer of actress Rani Mukerji's comeback film "Hichki by saying that the movie has been made from a generation that thinks in a different way.
Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF), Hichki celebrates self-belief, the resilience of human spirit and hope. The film is about turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges and ultimately, winning over them.
While sharing a link to the trailer of the film on Twitter on Sunday, Amitabh wrote: "A link to the creative agenda of this generation… of doing different, working different, achieving different... From a generation that thinks different! My wishes as ever."
Amitabh and Rani have worked together in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Veer-Zaara, Black, Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Baabul.
Hichki, which also features Harsh Mayar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, is slated for a release on February 23, 2018.
Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF), Hichki celebrates self-belief, the resilience of human spirit and hope. The film is about turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges and ultimately, winning over them.
While sharing a link to the trailer of the film on Twitter on Sunday, Amitabh wrote: "A link to the creative agenda of this generation… of doing different, working different, achieving different... From a generation that thinks different! My wishes as ever."
T 2751 - https://t.co/btqu7eyMnc .. a link to the creative agenda of this generation .. of doing different, working different, achieving different .. from a generation that thinks different ! My wishes as ever @sidpmalhotra pic.twitter.com/x1LPQut2Vq— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 24, 2017
Amitabh and Rani have worked together in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Veer-Zaara, Black, Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Baabul.
Hichki, which also features Harsh Mayar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, is slated for a release on February 23, 2018.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Inspires John Cena With His Ted Talk
- Tiger Zinda Hai BO Collection: Salman Khan-starrer Continues To Pack a Punch
- Here’s How TVS Apache RR 310 is Manufactured [Video]
- From Anushka To Deepika: Fashion Trends That Celebrities Embraced In 2017
- Meet the Blind Women Who Can 'See' Cancer with Their Fingertips