Hichki From a Generation That Thinks Different: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan hailed the trailer of actress Rani Mukerji's comeback film Hichkiby saying that the movie has been made from a generation that thinks in a different way.

IANS

Updated:December 24, 2017, 3:02 PM IST
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hailed the trailer of actress Rani Mukerji's comeback film "Hichki by saying that the movie has been made from a generation that thinks in a different way.

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF), Hichki celebrates self-belief, the resilience of human spirit and hope. The film is about turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges and ultimately, winning over them.

While sharing a link to the trailer of the film on Twitter on Sunday, Amitabh wrote: "A link to the creative agenda of this generation… of doing different, working different, achieving different... From a generation that thinks different! My wishes as ever."





Amitabh and Rani have worked together in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Veer-Zaara, Black, Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Baabul.

Hichki, which also features Harsh Mayar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, is slated for a release on February 23, 2018.
