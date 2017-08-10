High-On-Content Films Today Have Heartland Stories: Bhumi Pednekar

She started her film career with Dum Laga Ke Haisha and will next be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan -- both stories set in the rural milieu. Actress Bhumi Pednekar says she is glad that stories of the heartland are translating into "high on content" films in Bollywood.At a press conference here on Wednesday, Bhumi reacted heartily when told by the emcee that she is being called Bollywood's 'village girl', given her choice of films.She laughed, and said: "I am confused if that's a compliment or..."When reminded that by doing these roles, she is representing the masses, Bhumi added: "Well, yes, that's 70 per cent of our country... and I think the kind of films that are being appreciated today, the kind of films that are high on content these days, are heartland stories.""So I am very lucky that I get these films. But as far as I am non-village in my real life, and I stick to being Bhumi (earthy), it's all good."In Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi essayed the role of an educated but overweight girl Sandhya, who gets married to a school drop-out. Now in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, she is seen as a woman who gets married into a house which has no toilet and so, women go out in the fields to defecate.Asked if she has ever faced any such issues in real life, Bhumi said she did when they used to go on road trips and there were no toilets on the highways.Now things are changing, added the actress, who will also be seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a movie which takes on the subjects of premarital sex and erectile dysfunction.