GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Hilary Duff Reunites with Ex Jason Walsh for Charity Workout

Singer Hilary Duff posted a group picture with her ex-boyfriend, personal trainer, Jason Walsh in it. They got together for a charity workout to raise funds for Houston.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2017, 2:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hilary Duff Reunites with Ex Jason Walsh for Charity Workout
Image: Instagram/ Hillary Duff official
Los Angeles: Singer Hilary Duff reunited with her ex-boyfriend, personal trainer, Jason Walsh, for a charity workout to raise funds for Houston.

The Material Girls actress and her ex were spotted at Rise Nation gym in LA, reported AceShowbiz.

Duff, 29, opted for a simple scoop neck black top with a pair of leggings, while Walsh sported a sleeveless black T- shirt, grey athletic shorts and white sneakers.

Duff also took to Instagram to share a group photo from the day. It also featured her former boyfriend.

"There was no option but to turn this photo black and white. I was literally purple this climb was so hard and it was so hot! Charity climb for the land that I love #houston @risenation," she captioned the black-and-white snap.
Credit: @Hilary Duff

The two parted ways in November last year.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.