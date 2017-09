Hilary Duff Reunites with Ex Jason Walsh for Charity Workout

Singer Hilary Duff reunited with her ex-boyfriend, personal trainer, Jason Walsh, for a charity workout to raise funds for Houston.The Material Girls actress and her ex were spotted at Rise Nation gym in LA, reported AceShowbiz.Duff, 29, opted for a simple scoop neck black top with a pair of leggings, while Walsh sported a sleeveless black T- shirt, grey athletic shorts and white sneakers.Duff also took to Instagram to share a group photo from the day. It also featured her former boyfriend."There was no option but to turn this photo black and white. I was literally purple this climb was so hard and it was so hot! Charity climb for the land that I love #houston @risenation," she captioned the black-and-white snap.Credit: @ Hilary Duff The two parted ways in November last year.