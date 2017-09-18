Himansh Kohli Speaks On Mutually Ending Contract With T-Series

: Actor Himansh Kohli, who made his Bollywood acting debut with the 2014 film Yaariyan that was backed by T-Series, says that he and the company have ended their contract "mutually".Asked if there was a film deal with T-Series or any future projects with the company, Himansh said: "Yes, there was a three-film contract with T-Series in 2014 because of which I had missed a lot of films and offers after delivering my debut hit Yaariyan. After a time span of three years when nothing happened from their end, we mutually agreed to end my contract."The actor says that after that, he started working with other banners."I started working outside and the journey continues with a couple of films lined up starting with Ranchi Diaries," he added.The film follows the story of Gudiya, played by debutante Soundarya, and her friends (Taaha Shah and Himansh), who are out to make it big in a small town.Releasing on October 5, Ranchi Diaries is a slice-of-life small town comic tale. It also features Jimmy Shergill, Harry Bala and Pradeep Singh.