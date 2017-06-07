Himesh Reshammiya, Wife Komal Part Ways After 22 Years of Marriage

Bollywood singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya and wife Komal have been granted divorce by the family court in Bandra. The couple, who was married for over 22 years, decided to part ways and filed for a divorce in December 2016.

The two of them were spotted outside the family court today.

Image: Yogen Shah

Image: Yogen Shah

While the reason behind the movie isn't clear yet, reports suggest that an extramarital affair could be one.

Image: Yogen Shah

According to reports, the decision to part was a mutual one and was taken keeping in mind interest of both the parties. Himesh was quoted as saying, "Sometimes in life mutual respect becomes most important and giving due respect to our relationship Komal and I have amicably decided to part ways legally as husband and wife and there is no problem whatsoever with this decision amongst us and our family as every member of the family have respected our decision and Komal is and will always remain a part of our family and I will always be a part of her family."

Komal, too, agreed and said that she respects the decision and that the two will continue to respect each other amid all other differences.

"Himesh and I completely respect each other and are jointly going with this decision to part ways legally but mutual respect will always be there between us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member," she said.

She also added that "Himesh's family is my family and I love them."