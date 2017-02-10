Director: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insaan

Cast: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Honeypreet Insan

The last time Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh came to screen, he fought aliens and saved the planet Earth. This time, he carries a surgical strike on Pakistan and resolves several other issues side by side. Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab MSG Lion Heart 2 is not a film, it’s a propaganda. In fact, propaganda thy name is MSG Lion Heart 2!

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not a nationalist film. It’s a painful journey that no non-follower will be able to survive. No matter what field you’re in, it’s a nightmare in every aspect – fashion, acting, reviewing, choreography, music, editing, VFX – everything. But if you’re someone who loves gizmos and gadgets, this film will give you sleepless nights – and that we can guarantee. A pen that turns into a bike, a car that flies like a helicopter, a watch with which you can live chat on, coins that are bombs, a ring full of venom and what not – it’ll make you unlearn everything you’ve ever known about technology.

The film, based on the recent surgical strike, reduces the current tension between India and Pakistan to nothing but a cringe-worthy subject. The film begins with how the Indian Armed Forces carry a surgical strike on Pakistan - within seconds - “without any loss, without any injury”. It soon shifts its focus and Lion Heart hogs the limelight once the politicians ask for a valid proof of the claim. He takes it personally and decides to head the troop and show it himself. On the way, he falls in love with a Pakistani woman – marries her in the blink of an eye – and does some strange dance sequences during the course. And just when you think the makers have done enough to glorify themselves, the past connection of aliens come into the picture. He fights and slays them off too.

No, it doesn’t end here.

The film, to our dismay, ends on an open note and hints at another one coming up soon.

So there’s surgical strikes, love Jihad, Baluchistan partition issue, aliens and some romance sprinkled here and there. It’s a textbook example of how things go wrong when an extremist ideology is turned into a forced film. There’s no plot – the only storyline you’ll see and understand – is the makers’ hatred for all things Pakistani. Because it’s ‘that side of the border’, everything has to be green. Even the juice people drink during meetings is green. According to the makers, all of them are terrorists and all are waiting to get laid in the name of love jihad.

But wait, their hatred towards people on the other side doesn’t lift up the scenes shot on ‘this side of the border’. You’ll often see them discussing a topic as grave as surgical strikes over ‘paranthas’ or in a jewellery shop or something as eerie as this. Urgh!

It’s a one-sided tale, so poorly narrated, it’ll make you cry. It doesn't glorify the nation, but the maker himself. With 43 credits for his own and 22 for his daughter, the self-obsession levels need no introduction.

The film rides high on nothing. No plot, no song, no dance, no dialogue, no performance - nothing will make sense to a non-follower. And why should it? It’s an absolute regressive film with no sense whatsoever!

If you think you might give this one a shot and have a good laugh, let us tell you in advance – no, you’ll not find yourself laughing, just a few chucklesome moments maybe. (If you do want a piece of his mind though, you might as well watch the previous one in MSG series).

But if you’re a follower, nothing we say or do, should affect you. You’ll continue watching and that’s what makes the theatre flood with viewers. You’ll clap and you’ll laugh and everytime that happens, a non- follower's heart will sink in disbelief.

Rating: 0/5