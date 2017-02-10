Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab - MSG Lionheart 2 Review: No, Don't Watch This One

In his last venture 'MSG: The Warrior - Lion Heart', Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan had 30 credits, this time the number has risen to 43. He's the actor, director, choreographer, costume designer, singer, lyricist, musician, editor and more. Looks like nothing is impossible for the self-styled godman.

The last film of the series revolved around aliens attacking earth and Ram Rahim Singh's character saving them all and the latest is based on the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army against terror launch pads across the LOC in Pakistan-based Kashmir.

Ever since the trailer was released, a hype surrounded the multi-faceted nature of the film. Just like his previous stints, the trailer was high on superficial action, colourful sets and costumes, propaganda-ish dialogues and of course, nationalism.

Whether the film is any different from the previous ones or this one too will take us on a laughter ride, Kriti Tulsiani from News18.com is inside the theater to find out.

