1-min read

Hindi Medium Made Tax Free in Madhya Pradesh

PTI

Updated: May 30, 2017, 8:50 AM IST
Image: Youtube/ A still from Hindi Medium.

Mumbai: Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has been declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh.

"I am overwhelmed that the government of Madhya Pradesh and the Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has helped us make the movie tax free in Madhya Pradesh...," producer Bhushan Kumar said in a statement.

Directed by Saket Chaudhary Hindi Medium is a slice of life comedy based in Delhi.

Irrfan and Saba play Raj and Mita who do everything in their power to ensure their daughter receives the best education.

"This is great news...The more people watch it the more the importance of speaking our national language, Hindi gets highlighted and comes into realisation," producer Dinesh Vijan said.

First Published: May 30, 2017, 8:50 AM IST
