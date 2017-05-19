Hindi Medium Movie Review: First Day, First Show

It’s not too often that an actor leaves his fans and critics pleasantly shocked by exhibiting skills that originate from left field and by going beyond his preconceived image, and expected acting range. But actor Irrfan Khan continues to show courage at trying something innovative—be it the kind of characters he chooses to play or the genre of films he opts for.

Irrfan is back with a new film – Hindi Medium - that not only displays his untried range as an actor, but also helps him prove that his ability to break out of his on-screen comfort zone makes him one of the most credible actors of Bollywood.

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium explains how education that is supposed to be an instrument of information and enlightenment has turned into a tool to create inequality.

From Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar (who plays hi wife) undergoing a makeover to get their daughter admitted to the best school to the couple opting for ‘poor quota’ to ensure right education is given to her, Hindi Medium comes across as a film that the viewers would be able to relate to.

Will the film send out a strong message to help people understand that being proficient in English language doesn’t make the other person less important? Will it make people understand that Indian society - extremely hierarchical in nature – wherein people feel they can promote their social standing by speaking fluently in English is wrong? Divya Pal is live tweeting the experience to get you all the answers.

Tweets about #HindiMedium from:News18movies

