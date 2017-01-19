Irrfan Khan Shares Teaser Poster of Hindi Medium on Twitter
Image courtesy: Twitter
The first teaser poster of Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar is finally out! And as evident from the teaser poster it puts forth the stark monetary differences, courtesy the shot of feet. For the uninitiated, the film is a romantic comedy which is set in Chandni Chowk.
#HindiMedium starring @irrfank Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Dinesh Vijan directed by #SaketChaudhary. सभी सिनेमाघरों में १२ मई से। pic.twitter.com/zatATaGUvm
— TSeries (@TSeries) January 19, 2017
If reports are anything to go Irrfan Khan plays a Punjabi shopkeeper in the film. Hindi Medium has been essentially shot in Chandni Chowk. The film’s story revolves around a couple from Chandni Chowk who aspire to a part of Delhi’s elite society. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium also marks the Bollywood debut of Saba Qamar.
#HindiMedium @maddockfilms @TSeries pic.twitter.com/B0Yz9VZU3v
— Irrfan (@irrfank) January 5, 2017
