X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Hindi Medium To Be Screened for Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia
Image: Youtube/ A still from the trailer of Hindi Medium
New Delhi: Actor Irrfan Khan will screen his forthcoming film Hindi Medium especially for Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia here on Saturday.
Directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium is a story about how education that is supposed to be a tool of enlightenment has become a tool to create inequality. It also features Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in the lead.
The film screening will also be attended by Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena, read a statement.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, Hindi Medium is scheduled to be released on May 19.
First Published: May 12, 2017, 8:46 AM IST
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli On His Love For Audi R8 V10 Plus
- Meri Pyaari Bindu Review: An Overlong Film That Never Finds Its Groove
- Xiaomi 'Mi Home' Launched in Bengaluru as a First For Offline Sales; 100 More to Come
- These Photos Of Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Giggling At The Airport Have Got Us Curious
- Champions Trophy: Shami Keen To Get Match Practice In IPL