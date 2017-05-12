X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Hindi Medium To Be Screened for Delhi Educational Minister Manish Sisodia
Image: Youtube/ A still from the trailer of Hindi Medium
New Delhi: Actor Irrfan Khan will screen his forthcoming film Hindi Medium especially for Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia here on Saturday.
Directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium is a story about how education that is supposed to be a tool of enlightenment has become a tool to create inequality. It also features Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in the lead.
The film screening will also be attended by Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena, read a statement.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, Hindi Medium is scheduled to be released on May 19.
First Published: May 12, 2017, 8:46 AM IST
Recommended For You
- Isuzu MU-X SUV Launched in India at Rs 23.99 lakh
- Justin Bieber Snapped At Mumbai Airport Right After His Maiden India Concert
- Rising Pune Supergiant's Rahul Tripathi Loves Playing Stick Cricket on His Phone
- Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora Officially Divorced
- Justin Bieber India Tour: What Alia, Bipasha, Malaika Wore To The Music Madness