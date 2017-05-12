X

Hindi Medium To Be Screened for Delhi Educational Minister Manish Sisodia

IANS

Updated: May 12, 2017, 8:46 AM IST
Image: Youtube/ A still from the trailer of Hindi Medium

New Delhi: Actor Irrfan Khan will screen his forthcoming film Hindi Medium especially for Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia here on Saturday.

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium is a story about how education that is supposed to be a tool of enlightenment has become a tool to create inequality. It also features Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in the lead.

The film screening will also be attended by Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena, read a statement.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, Hindi Medium is scheduled to be released on May 19.

First Published: May 12, 2017, 8:46 AM IST
