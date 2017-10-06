Hiten Tejwani Refused Bigg Boss Last Season Due To Family

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani has revealed that he was approached to participate in the reality TV series last year, but did not take up the offer as he did not want to stay away from his family for months.This time, however, the actor took up the offer when he was contacted by the makers."I was approached last year too but I refused. I was tied up with work. Another reason for saying 'no' was family as I couldn't leave my family for so many days."When they got in touch with me this year, I was still unsure about doing it. I took my time and later felt I should give it a try. I even consulted my family before signing up for the show," said Hiten.The actor, who featured in hit soap operas such as Kutumb and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in early 2000s, said the reality show is a challenge for him."I don't know what is going to happen inside but I would want to win the show. I am a calm and composed person. Bigg Boss house has changed all the personalities over a period of time, it is going to be a challenge for me to stay in the house."In the 11th installment of the show, it is celebrities versus commoners once again and Hiten said the stars have to be more responsible."Celebrities have to be careful, it depends how one would react in a given situation. But if something is wrong, one should take the right stand. (When time comes) I will support those who are right."Hiten said he is up for all the tasks and doing household chores like washing clothes, cleaning and cooking."One can learn to be patient in the house and also learn to do household work. If you can survive in Bigg Boss house, you can do anything."Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the show airs on Colors channel.