Hollywood Avoided Working With Black Actors: Ava DuVernay

: Director Ava DuVernay said that Hollywood has intentionally avoided working with black actors and filmmakers.The director said there have been efforts to sideline talent on the basis of colour, reported People magazine."I would say that it's quite intentional. You're basically saying, 'This is what we want, and this is what we're going to have.' There's no way you can tell me that there hasn't been effort put into exclusion," said DuVernay, when asked about the racial disparity in Hollywood A Wrinkle In Time director also talked about her organisation Array Now, which she created in 2010 with an aim to help and fund promising films by minority directors."I wanted to make films about the interiority of women of colour, people of colour, and I knew there wasn't a large market out in the studio system for those kinds of films, so I decided to just distribute on my own."It started as a function of survival. I just finance it from my directing money and from donations from those who believe in the inclusive film ... It's imperative to equalise the playing field," she said.