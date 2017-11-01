Hollywood Condemns New York City Terror Attack
Eight persons were killed and 12 injured after a truck ploughed into pedestrians in Lower Manhattan in New York on Tuesday. The suspect has been arrested.
Eight persons were killed and 12 injured after a truck ploughed into pedestrians in Lower Manhattan in New York on Tuesday. The suspect has been arrested.
Eight persons were killed and 12 injured after a truck ploughed into pedestrians in Lower Manhattan in New York on Tuesday. The suspect has been arrested.
Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra said the attack took place just five blocks away from her house here.
"This happened five blocks from my home. As I drive back home from work, dreary sirens remind me that this is the state of the world. NYC. Peace," Priyanka, who keeps juggling between India and the US, tweeted on Wednesday.
This happened 5 blocks from my home,As I drive back home from work,Dreary sirens remind me that this is the state of the world #nyc #peace 😞— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 1, 2017
Here's what Hollywood celebrities posted on social media after the incident:
Taylor Swift: I love you New York.
Sam Smith: New York. My heart is with you always and forever. Devastating news. My soul and heart is with the victims and their loved ones. Horrific.
New York. My heart is with you always and forever. Devastating news. My soul and heart is with the victims and there loved ones x horrific— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 31, 2017
Josh Groban: Oh my God, I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog. I hope everyone's OK. Was half a block from me, didn't see it but heard 8-19 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there.
Bette Midler: Terror attack in NYC, not far from 9/11. Deepest condolences to the families of those murdered; and those involved who are scarred forever.
Terror attack in NYC, not far from 9/11. Deepest condolences to the families of those murdered; and those involved who are scarred forever.— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 1, 2017
Billy Eichner: This is sad and horrifying. Sending love to everyone there.
Patricia Arquette: This is a terrible day. Families will be mourning their loved ones tonight. This is an action is the worst of mankind. #NYC.
This is a terrible day. Families will be mourning their loved ones tonight. This is an action is the worst of mankind. #NYC— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 31, 2017
Jared Leto: Sending love to NYC on this tragic and heartbreaking day.
Sending love to NYC on this tragic + heartbreaking day— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) October 31, 2017
Zoe Saldana: My heart is broken. Sending prayers to all the victims whose lives were taken today in NYC.
My heart is broken. Sending prayers to all the victims who's lives were taken today in NYC— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) October 31, 2017
Ryan Seacrest: My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones today in NYC. Such a cowardly act.
My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones today in NYC. Such a cowardly act— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) October 31, 2017
Boy George: God bless you New York. You are a strong, vibrant, multicultural city and nothing will ever bring you down! My heart is with you!
God bless you New York. You are a strong, vibrant, multicultural city and nothing will ever bring you down! My heart is with you!— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) October 31, 2017
Will Arnett: I love NY.
I ❤️ NY— Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) October 31, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli's Restaurant Hosts Indian Cricket Team Ahead of New Zealand T20I
- Victor's History Takes Stance Against Deification of Individuals, Opens Internal Debate: Director Nicolas Chevaillier
- Have You Seen The Recent Photo of Ananya Pandey, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor Yet?
- Rahul Dev Talks About The Importance of Proper Nutrition
- How To Say No Indirectly To Your Children: 5 Different Ways