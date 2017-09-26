Honeypreet Insan Feared That I Might Marry Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant is gearing up for her film Ab Hoga Insaaf, based on the life of self-proclaimed Godman and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan.
Rakhi Sawant during Shooting a song in delhi. She is playing Papa’s angel Honeypreet Insan, adopted daughter of Ram Rahim Singh. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Rakhi Sawant is gearing up for her film Ab Hoga Insaaf, based on the life of self-proclaimed Godman and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan. Rakhi will essay the role of Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s confidante and adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan.
In an astonishing interview to a channel, Sawant confirmed that she will bring to the big screen the unknown facets of Gurmeet Ram Rahim's life and revealed that she had known him and Honeypreet Insan from quite some time.
"I have known Gurmeet Ram Rahim and his adopted daughter Honeypreet since last three-and-a-half years and met them on several occasions during this period. I once went inside the 'Gufa' (cave) built in the Dera premises. Gurmeet had invited me on his birthday." said Rakhi.
She further added that Honeypreet used to arrange auditions for his films and said, “Baba and Honeypreet once called me at a hotel. Honeypreet used to invite girls to hotels in the name of giving a role in his films. They both stayed together in the same room. I found several herbs in the bathroom, which I believe was used by Baba for 'sinful purpose'. I was horrified to know his real intentions and feared getting killed by him."
Rakhi also divulged that Honeypreet was wary of Rakhi’s closeness with Gurmeet Ram Rahim. "I realised that Honeypreet was uncomfortable seeing my close proximity with Gurmeet and even feared that I may become her 'Sautan' (lover's wife) by marrying him. I was ignorant about Gurmeet's exploitation of his female disciples or that he made his male follower impotent."
Known for her upfront views, Rakhi also stated that she knows a lot more about the two of them and will unveil some never-heard-before facts related to them in the film.
"I will make several revelations in the movie that nobody knows. Neither media nor police. I will reveal what made Honeypreet a devout follower of Baba. I will also share why Baba arranged Honeypreet's marriage despite the fact that they were involved together," she said.
In an astonishing interview to a channel, Sawant confirmed that she will bring to the big screen the unknown facets of Gurmeet Ram Rahim's life and revealed that she had known him and Honeypreet Insan from quite some time.
"I have known Gurmeet Ram Rahim and his adopted daughter Honeypreet since last three-and-a-half years and met them on several occasions during this period. I once went inside the 'Gufa' (cave) built in the Dera premises. Gurmeet had invited me on his birthday." said Rakhi.
She further added that Honeypreet used to arrange auditions for his films and said, “Baba and Honeypreet once called me at a hotel. Honeypreet used to invite girls to hotels in the name of giving a role in his films. They both stayed together in the same room. I found several herbs in the bathroom, which I believe was used by Baba for 'sinful purpose'. I was horrified to know his real intentions and feared getting killed by him."
Rakhi also divulged that Honeypreet was wary of Rakhi’s closeness with Gurmeet Ram Rahim. "I realised that Honeypreet was uncomfortable seeing my close proximity with Gurmeet and even feared that I may become her 'Sautan' (lover's wife) by marrying him. I was ignorant about Gurmeet's exploitation of his female disciples or that he made his male follower impotent."
Known for her upfront views, Rakhi also stated that she knows a lot more about the two of them and will unveil some never-heard-before facts related to them in the film.
"I will make several revelations in the movie that nobody knows. Neither media nor police. I will reveal what made Honeypreet a devout follower of Baba. I will also share why Baba arranged Honeypreet's marriage despite the fact that they were involved together," she said.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aaron Finch Admits Virat Kohli & Co Are a Class Above
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Nexon SUV – Which One to Buy Under Rs 6 Lakhs?
- On Dev Anand's 94th Birth Anniversary, Let's Celebrate 10 Of His Best Acts
- SRK, Aishwarya, Salman: Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Flies
- Dean Jones, Brad Hogg Smash Property at a Cafe