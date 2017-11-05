Honour to Work with Tabu: Neil Nitin Mukesh
On Tabu's 46th birthday on Saturday, Neil tweeted a photograph of himself with her.
image: instagram/ Neil nitin mukesh's official instagram
Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who shared screen space with Tabu in Golmaal Again, says it was an honour to work with the actress.
On Tabu's 46th birthday on Saturday, Neil tweeted a photograph of himself with her.
"Wishing the most beautiful Tabu a very Happy Birthday. God bless you with all the happiness. It was an honour working with you. You made everyone simply fall in love with you," Neil captioned the image.
Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again also stars Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor.
The comedy-action film is the fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise.
On Tabu's 46th birthday on Saturday, Neil tweeted a photograph of himself with her.
Wishing the most beautiful tabutiful a very Happy Birthday. GOD bless you with all the… https://t.co/Z3hWJw4FRe— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) November 4, 2017
"Wishing the most beautiful Tabu a very Happy Birthday. God bless you with all the happiness. It was an honour working with you. You made everyone simply fall in love with you," Neil captioned the image.
Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again also stars Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor.
The comedy-action film is the fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Thanks Zaheer Khan for His Priceless Relationship Advice
- There Still Aren’t Many Women Behind Camera: Konkona Sen Sharma
- Emotions Get the Better of Mohammed Siraj as He Makes International Debut
- FASTag to be Mandatory for All New 4-Wheelers From December 1
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Retains 1st Spot in October 2017