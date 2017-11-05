Honour to Work with Tabu: Neil Nitin Mukesh

Wishing the most beautiful tabutiful a very Happy Birthday. GOD bless you with all the… https://t.co/Z3hWJw4FRe — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) November 4, 2017

: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who shared screen space with Tabu in Golmaal Again, says it was an honour to work with the actress.On Tabu's 46th birthday on Saturday, Neil tweeted a photograph of himself with her."Wishing the most beautiful Tabu a very Happy Birthday. God bless you with all the happiness. It was an honour working with you. You made everyone simply fall in love with you," Neil captioned the image.Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again also stars Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor.The comedy-action film is the fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise.