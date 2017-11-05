GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Honour to Work with Tabu: Neil Nitin Mukesh

On Tabu's 46th birthday on Saturday, Neil tweeted a photograph of himself with her.

IANS

Updated:November 5, 2017, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Honour to Work with Tabu: Neil Nitin Mukesh
image: instagram/ Neil nitin mukesh's official instagram
Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who shared screen space with Tabu in Golmaal Again, says it was an honour to work with the actress.

On Tabu's 46th birthday on Saturday, Neil tweeted a photograph of himself with her.




"Wishing the most beautiful Tabu a very Happy Birthday. God bless you with all the happiness. It was an honour working with you. You made everyone simply fall in love with you," Neil captioned the image.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again also stars Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor.

The comedy-action film is the fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Sent Strong Message to Biker; Video Goes Viral

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Sent Strong Message to Biker; Video Goes Viral

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES