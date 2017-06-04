Hope MOM Reaches a Wider Audience: Boney Kapoor

Mumbai: Film producer Boney Kapoor, who is quite hopeful about his forthcoming production 'Mom' featuring his wife Sridevi, says the story of the film is very hard hitting.

"I sincerely hope that the film reaches a wider audience and they feel the essence of the story. The story is an emotional journey, it is quite hard hitting and very apt for today's time. I hope people like it," Boney, who was present at the trailer launch of the film along with Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui told IANS here.

Boney believes that though people talk about the box office numbers more these days, the utmost concern of a producer is box office success.

"I think box office always mattered the most in the movie business, nowadays people (common) are more openly talking about it. Having said that, I think when I choose a script to produce a film, I go by conviction," he said.

Asked about how casting was important, Boney said: " Well, the story is about the emotional journey of a mother. Of course, she (Sridevi) is one of the USP of the film but also I think Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin and the rest of the actors of the film also played an equally important role to narrate the story. But most importantly the film has turned out much better than what I had imagined in the beginning."

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, "Mom" is releasing on July 7.