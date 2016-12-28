Hope Next Year Would Be Even Better: Salman Khan On His Birthday

Mumbai: Salman Khan turned 51 yesterday and the superstar says he wants to do even better for himself and his fans next year.

The Sultan star ringed in his birthday with his family and friends at his Panvel farmhouse in 2017. "I hope my next year would be even better than this year. I will try my best to make the next year better," Salman told reporters outside his farmhouse.

The actor, who has been mired in a lot of controversies during his life, wished his fans to stay out of troubles in the new year.

"I wish my fans to stay happy and stay out of troubles as once you get into a trouble you keep getting caught in it more and more," he said.

For his birthday party Salman opted for black shirt and grey trousers. He cut a chocolate cake with Being Human spelt in bold letters, with his little nephew Ahil, sister Arpita Khan Sharma's son, by his side.

Celebrities including Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sushant Singh Rajput, Preity Zinta, Esha Gupta, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Bina Kak, Krushna Abhishek, Zareen Khan, Dino Morea, Himesh Reshammiya, Randeep Hooda, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Remo D'Souza, Shweta Rohira, Niketan Madhok, Zayed Khan, Ameesha Patel and Pulkit Samrat among others attended the party.

The actor's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also present. The Romanian star was dressed in a black ensemble and was busy clicking pictures of Salman while the actor cut the cake.

Earlier, it was reported Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty had also been invited.

Salman even launched his app on the occasion. "#BeingInTouchApp is Live on the Google Play Store ! Go Download," he tweeted.

The superstar will next be seen in Tubelight directed by Kabir. The movie is slated to release on Eid next year. Salman and Kabir have previously delivered hits Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.