Hope R Balki Picks Me in all His Films: Sonam Kapoor
File photo of Sonam Kapoor. Via Yogen Shah.
New Delhi: It's a known fact that R. Balki always brings in megastar Amitabh Bachchan for all his films - be it in a full-fledged role or a cameo. Actress Sonam Kapoor, who will feature in the filmmaker's Padman, hopes she becomes a staple in his movies too.
Sonam is glad to work in Padman, a biopic on a man named Arunachalam Muruganantha, who introduced affordable sanitary napkins for the benefit of women.
"I am excited for Padman... R. Balki is one filmmaker with whom I think I have a very strong connection with. I hope he picks me in all his films now... I have had an amazing time working with him," Sonam said.
The 31-year-old actress says Balki is a "fantastic filmmaker" and a "positive human being".
"He always wants to say something with his films, and I think when somebody has that intention that film will definitely do well," she added.
Earlier this month, Sonam was honoured with the National Film Award -- Special Mention for "Neerja" directed by Ram Madhvani.
The "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" actress said it has been an honour to work with directors like Balki, Madhvani as well as Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Aanand L. Rai.
"They are genuine filmmakers. They want to make honest films," she said.
