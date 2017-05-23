X

Hope Rs 1500 Cr Films Augur Well For Industry: Baahubali Producer

IANS

Updated: May 23, 2017, 8:28 AM IST
Chennai: Producer Shobu Yarlagadda, the man behind the Baahubali film franchise, on Monday hoped the success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal, which has opened newer markets, works in favour of the industry.

"Two movies have done back to back business of Rs 1,500 crore worldwide, opening up new markets! This hopefully augurs well for our industry," Shobu tweeted.

Both Dangal and Baahubali 2 have minted over Rs 1,500 crore and are continuing their golden run at the box office.

Although Dangal hit Indian screens last year, it released in China earlier this month, stirring up a box office storm.

Quoting a line from Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist, he said: "Everything that happens once can never happen again. But everything that happens twice will surely happen a third time."

Shobu could be indirectly talking about the much awaited superstar Rajinikanth's "2.o", which is reportedly being made on a lavish budget of over Rs 400 crore.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 8:21 AM IST
