X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Horror Concepts Have Always Fascinated Me: Pooja Gor

IANS

Updated: May 16, 2017, 3:46 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Horror Concepts Have Always Fascinated Me: Pooja Gor
Image Credits: Twitter/ Pooja A Gor

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Gor, who will be seen in an upcoming episode of new TV show Cheekh… Ek Khaufnak Sach, says horror as a genre has always fascinated her.

"I will be seen in an episode of Cheekh… Ek Khaufnak Sach. Horror concepts have always fascinated me and I am glad to be part of this show. It has a great storyline which is surely going to scare the spectators," Pooja said in a statement.

Pooja has previously appeared in shows like Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Savdhaan India, Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

Cheekh… Ek Khaufnak Sach is aired on BIG Magic.

First Published: May 16, 2017, 11:03 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.