Horror Concepts? They Have Always Fascinated Me: Pooja Gor

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Gor, who will be seen in an upcoming episode of new TV show Cheekh… Ek Khaufnak Sach, says horror as a genre has always fascinated her.

"I will be seen in an episode of Cheekh… Ek Khaufnak Sach. Horror concepts have always fascinated me and I am glad to be part of this show. It has a great storyline which is surely going to scare the spectators," Pooja said in a statement.

Pooja has previously appeared in shows like Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Savdhaan India, Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

Cheekh… Ek Khaufnak Sach is aired on BIG Magic.