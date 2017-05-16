X
Horror Concepts? They Have Always Fascinated Me: Pooja Gor
Image Credits: Twitter/ Pooja A Gor
Mumbai: Actress Pooja Gor, who will be seen in an upcoming episode of new TV show Cheekh… Ek Khaufnak Sach, says horror as a genre has always fascinated her.
"I will be seen in an episode of Cheekh… Ek Khaufnak Sach. Horror concepts have always fascinated me and I am glad to be part of this show. It has a great storyline which is surely going to scare the spectators," Pooja said in a statement.
Pooja has previously appeared in shows like Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Savdhaan India, Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.
Cheekh… Ek Khaufnak Sach is aired on BIG Magic.
First Published: May 16, 2017, 11:03 AM IST
