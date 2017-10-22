GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

‘How Dare You!’ Farhan Akhtar Lashes Out at BJP Leader Over ‘Low IQ’ Insult

Farhan Akhtar's tweet was in reaction to BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao’s comments over the ongoing controversy on Tamil film Mersal.

IANS

Updated:October 22, 2017, 11:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
‘How Dare You!’ Farhan Akhtar Lashes Out at BJP Leader Over ‘Low IQ’ Insult
A screenshot of Farhan Akhtar's Lucknow Central. (Twitter/Farhan Akhtar)
Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar lashed out at BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao over his remarks that most Indian film stars have "very low IQ and very low general knowledge".

"How dare you, sir?" an angry Farhan tweeted and tagged the BJP leader.

"And to all film people in his ranks... Here's what he thinks of you. Shame sir," the actor wrote.



Farhan's comment was in reaction to an interview Rao gave to a news channel over the ongoing controversy on Tamil film Mersal that has scenes critical of the GST and the Digital India initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rao, criticising the movie and its makers in the TV interview, said: "In any case, most of our film stars have very low IQ, very low general knowledge."

Mersal, Tamil actor Vijay's Diwali release, is in the news after the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded removal of specific dialogues which take a dig at GST and Digital India.

Politicians, including Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and DMK leader MK Stalin, apart from actor Kamal Haasan, slammed the BJP's attempt to muzzle criticism regarding its policies.

Directed by Atlee, Mersal stars Vijay in the roles of a village head, a doctor and a magician.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Off Centre: Content is the Star, Story Should Have a Soul, says Manish Mundra

Off Centre: Content is the Star, Story Should Have a Soul, says Manish Mundra

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES