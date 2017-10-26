How Did Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor React During Post Break-up Jab We Met Shoot? Actor Tarun Raj Arora Reveals
Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met may have released 10 years back, but it still enjoys a cult status in Bollywood's romcom space.
A YouTube grab from the film's trailer
We all loved Jab We Met when it hit the theatres a decade back. It wasn’t just about Kareena Kapoor - who was undeniably loud, but also funny and energetic as Geet, but also about Shahid Kapoor who played a perfect foil to the female protagonist, courtesy his composed act. While the actors split in real life while filming Jab We Met, they still managed to give movie buffs a cute film and an even more adorable onscreen couple.
Actor Tarun Raj Arora, who played Geet's boyfriend Anshuman - a catalyst in making Shahid and Kareena fall for each other in the film - spoke about the stars’ equation post their breakup in his recent interview to a leading daily.
Tarun stated that the stars were such thorough professionals that they didn’t let their personal equation affect the film’s shoot. However, it was easy for anybody to understand that ‘things were a bit weird’.
"The tough time in their relationship did not affect the shooting, but I could see that things were a bit weird. When you have a couple on set, you expect them to be a little lovey-dovey and happy. There was an air of discomfort. However, I thought that they are serious actors and didn’t let their personal equation affect their work. They did not even joke with each other," he was quoted as saying by HT.
