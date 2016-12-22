How JK Rowling Made 2016 a Year For Potterheads

2016 is going down in the history as the year when some of the most devious decisions and incidents took place for the muggles, but for all the wizards and witches i.e fans of JK Rowling's wizarding world, 2016 was a gala year. After nearly 5 years of getting to live a life without Hogwarts, Harry, Hermoine and Ron, JK Rowling decided to make 2016 the year when fans lived with them again and even in the wizarding world before them.

Like a true saviour, JK Rowling saved a sinking year for all the Potter fans, first by releasing the 19-years-after-story, and then by announcing another franchise related to the magical universe of Hogwarts.

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child

Fans all over the world rejoiced when a play based on Potter's younger son Albus Severus Potter was announced. It carried forward the Potter story from where Rowling left it in the last book of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows. 19 years later as Potter sees off his younger son to Hogwarts, a new story begins and this time not in a book or a film but in a play.

On her and Harry's birthday, J.K Rowling released the script of the play written by Jack Thorne and John Tiffany., giving a chance to the entire world to read what the people of Europe were experiencing; another magical story of a lonely kid in search of acceptance. Although the book got mixed reactions for not actually being a true Rowling work, it proved to be an oasis in a desert for all Potterheads who were searching for a little glimpse into their beloved trio's lives.

Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them

After teasing the Potterheads with a bittersweet treat, JK Rowling gave them a visual delicacy in from of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Making her debut as a screenplay writer, Rowling gave the authentic touch to a magical era that existed much before Harry Potter. Dwelling more into the history of magic and creation of popular Hogwarts' book, the film chronicled the journey of magizoologist Newt Scamander in New York and gives a glimpse of an upcoming big threat to the city.

With almost the same treatment and a different story to keep the mystical thrill intact, Fantastic Beasts received a big thumbs up from the huge fan-base of Harry Potter. Without any mention of the parent series' characters (except Dumbledore) the film managed to strike the right chord with the Potter heads. As muggles became No-Majs, Fantastic Beasts successfully created a different path from the Harry Potter series yet kept the magic alive.

The wonderments of magical announcements didn't stop there. In a fan session, JK Rowling announced Fantastic Beasts to be a five-film series to be penned by her, therefore making it an official Harry Potter spin-off. The film will make the Potter-heads witness the infamous Dumbledore -Grindelwald battle and the history on which the entire Potter universe was built.

JK Rowling undoubtedly made 2016 the year for Potterheads by giving a future and a past to the much-loved series. While one can't wait for the next Fantastic Beasts film to get released, we are jostling the pages of every Harry Potter book, this time to find more and more about the history of magical creatures or any reference made about the historic battle to come.