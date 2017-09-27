Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to Star Together in YRF's Next Film
The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. who are currently working with Tiger on the Indian remake of Hollywood film franchise Rambo.
Image; Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will be seen sharing screen space for the first time together in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's yet-to-be-titled project.
The project was announced by production banner Yash Raj Films on the occasion of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's 85th birth anniversary on Wednesday.
"Bring it on! Presenting Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in YRF's next film. Directed by Siddharth Anand. Releasing on January 25, 2019. Hrithik vs Tiger," read a post on the banner's official Twitter handle.
Bring it on! Presenting @iHrithik & @iTIGERSHROFF in YRF's next film. Directed by Siddharth Anand. Releasing on 25th Jan’19 #HrithikVsTiger— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 27, 2017
The two actors also took to their respective accounts on the micro-blogging site to announce the project.
"Sir Hrithik Roshan, you are my guru. But you should know when the game changes," Tiger tweeted.
Sir @iHrithik. You are my Guru. But you should know when the game changes. #HrithikVsTiger— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) September 27, 2017
To that, Hrithik replied: "A guru will always have that one trick, he doesn't teach his student. Tiger Shroff."
A Guru will always have that one trick, he doesnt teach his student. @iTIGERSHROFF #HrithikVsTiger— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 27, 2017
The project is touted as an action thriller.
Tiger and Anand are currently working on the Indian remake of Hollywood film franchise "Rambo", which featured Sylvester Stallone. However, it is yet to be seen whether Hrithik has joined Tiger in the "Rambo" remake or it is a new project.
